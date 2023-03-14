dollar today | The blue rose again and the market wonders if a new bull run begins

Free dollars continue to seek their equilibrium price and the blue continues to fluctuate, putting investors on alert. I know all the quotes

After hitting a jump of four weights at the beginning of the week, the Dolar blue List this Tuesday at $377 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires.

Market specialists pointed to iProfessional what The free dollars should correct their prices upwards in the coming sessions, since the exchange rate delay that they show “is already important”, so it will be difficult to see prices below $400.

“For monetary fundamentals, the CCL would have to be above $450. It became clearer to the market that the government is going to intervene much less to support the prices of financial dollars from the waiver that the IMF will give it, so surely In the short term, we will see a marked increase in their prices,” said a well-known trader from the City of Buenos Aires.

In the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is traded at $395,57; Meanwhile he MEP is offered in $379,51.

In the exchange market, the official dollar opens the wheel with an average price of $208.88. In the wholesale market, the US currency stands at an average of $201.86.

As relevant data from Monday, the Central Bank ended the day with a negative balance of US$87 million, in what was the largest sale so far in March. In this way, the monetary authority accumulates a negative balance of US$404 million.

Throughout the past week, the blue dollar has behaved erratically

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It stands at $377 for sale and $374 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

In the stock market, the dollar counted with settlement (CCL) trades at $395.57; while the MEP is offered at $379.51.

What is the official dollar price

He official retail dollar trades on average at $208,88s.

In the wholesale market, the US currency is obtained at an average of $201.86.

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $271.54 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $344 .65.

Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $365.54, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is located in $417,76.

The official dollar continues to rise.

The currency gap

Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows: