dollar today | The blue rose again and the market wonders if a new bull run begins

After the rise of three pesos experienced on Monday, the blue dollar is trading at $386 in caves in downtown Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, in the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is traded at $401,63; Meanwhile he MEP is offered in $387,63.

In the foreign exchange market, the official dollar starts the wheel with an average price of $211.85. In the wholesale market, the US currency is available at $204.53.

As relevant data from Monday, the Central Bank ended the day with a negative balance of US$261 million. The sale was explained by “purchases by YPF to meet the maturities of Negotiable Obligations, purchases by provincial governments and advance payment of energy imports for some US$262 million,” said analyst Gustavo Quintana, from PR Corredores de Cambio.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It stands at $386 for sale and $382 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

In the stock market, the Dollar Counted Settlement (CCL) trades at $401,63; while the MEP is offered in $387,63.

The blue dollar operated in recent days with a marked bullish tenure

What is the official dollar price

He retail dollar oficial trades on average at $211,85.

In the wholesale market, the US currency is placed at an average of $204.53.

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $275.40 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $349. .55.

Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $370.74, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is located in $423,70.

The currency gap

Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows: