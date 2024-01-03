Dolphins player’s home burns in South Florida

The house, located in Southwest Ranches in it on Florida was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters sprayed water.

Hill was with the Dolphins as Miami prepares for its final regular season game against the Bills of Buffalo Sunday night, but left the facility after hearing news of the fire.

Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Footage showed Hill arriving home shortly before 3 p.m. local time with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen hugging his wife, Keita Vaccaro, whom he married last month. She also wandered outside near the house, sometimes with her hand on her chest and face, talking to authorities.

The station reported that no one was home at the time the fire occurred.. The origin of the fire was not immediately clear.

Hill has become one of the main strongholds of the Dolphins in recent times and also one of the most popular players on the team.

Hope in Miami:

Miami is in the final stretch of a regular season in which they showed an encouraging performance for their fans, who continue to dream of the possibility of finally putting an end to the organization’s long title drought. Hill, along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and company, are a fundamental part of the core of figures under the command of the coach Mike McDaniel.

Los Dolphins They were left out of the previous contest after just one playoff game, where they succumbed precisely against the Bills.

Source: With information from AP