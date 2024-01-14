Dolphins suffer a new disappointment in the postseason at the hands of the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY.- The cold was so atrocious that it froze the helmet of Patrick Mahomes in the duel against Dolphins , to the point that it fell apart with a blow. Ice also formed on the coach’s mustache Andy Reid who watched from the sideline.

Fans and players alike looked for ways to keep some heat, during the game played with the fourth coldest temperature in NFL history.

But the Chiefs of Kansas City They managed to overcome adversity better. The Dolphins de MiamiInstead, they froze.

Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and led the Chiefs to a 26-7 beating of Miami.

Named the Most valuable Player of the previous season, Mahomes found eight times Rashee Rice for 130 yards and a touchdown in the wild card round game. Isaiah Pacheco He added 89 yards rushing and another score.

Los Chiefs (12-6) beat Miami for the first time in four postseason meetings.

Harrison Butker added four field goals for the Chiefschampions of Super Bowl most recent, who seem to recover last year’s form, in search of revalidating the title.

“The kids come with that attitude, with that mentality. “We knew it was going to be cold,” Mahomes said. “All week we were saying: ‘You have to come here with that fire, look for the game and see what happens”.

Decimated by injuries, the Dolphins (11-7) looked nowhere near the dynamic offense that led the league in yards during the regular season. Tua Tagovailoa succumbed to the relentless pressure of the second-best defense in the NFL.

The receptor Tyreek Hill He had a 53-yard touchdown catch, but was otherwise shut down upon his return to Kansas City. Miami totaled just 264 yards.

Los Dolphins they don’t win in the Arowhead Stadium since November 6, 2011. They also have not obtained a single postseason victory since December 30, 2000.

“All this weather is somewhat different from what you have in MiamiReid said.

Los Chiefs Instead, they scored their 15th consecutive home win in the playoffs, not counting three Super Bowls which have earned them two Lombardi trophies on neutral ground.

However, they will have to travel to Buffalo next week if the Bills they eliminate the Steelers the Pittsburgh in a game postponed from Sunday to Monday due to inclement snow.

Otherwise, the Chiefs will host the Texans de Houstonwho defeated the Browns de Cleveland Saturday.

Record in Kansas City:

The temperature was minus four degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 Celsius) at kickoff. This set a record, with the lowest temperature in a game inside Arrowhead Stadium.

But wind gusts of up to 27 miles (43 kilometers) per hour caused the wind chill to be out of range. minus 27 degrees (33 Celsius below zero), which made everyone present suffer.

Among them was the pop superstar Taylor Swift, who again went to the venue to see her boyfriend Travis Kelcetight end of the Chiefs.

The cold apparently made Mahomes’ helmet so stiff that it broke with a hit in the third quarter.causing a piece to fly away.

Once the referees noticed the large hole in the helmet, they ordered the quarterback to get a new one on the bench. But this one was apparently even more hardened and the star had problems putting it on.

“We need to talk about where we keep the spare,” he said. “I was like frozen”.

