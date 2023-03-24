Domestic violence charges against ‘Rick and Morty’ creator dropped

The charges against Justin Roiland were dropped due to lack of evidence. The screenwriter denounces “horrible lies”.

The accusations of domestic violence that weighed on Justin Roiland, the creator of the series Rick et Mortywere canceled this week, for lack of evidence, announced Kimberly Eddsspokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“We today quashed the charges due to the lack of evidence to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds said in a statement..

“A shame”

Justin Roiland was quick to comment on the news on social media: “I always knew these accusations were false, and that this day would come. I am grateful that this case was dropped and I am still deeply shaken by the horrible lies told against me during this period.”

“More than anything, I’m disappointed that so many people judged me so quickly without knowing the facts, based solely on the words of a former girlfriend who wanted to ‘cancel me’,” he added. . “That it could have worked, even partially, is a shame.”

And to conclude: “Now that this case is over, I am determined to move forward and focus on my creative projects to restore my image.”

End of collaboration

The Adult Swim channel had ended its collaboration with Justin Roiland after his indictment in mid-January for acts of violence that occurred in January 2020 against a woman he was dating at the time.

Justin Roiland rose to fame through the animated series Rick et Morty from Adult Swim, which he co-created with Dan Harmon and in which he also lends his voice to the main characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.