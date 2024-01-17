Don Omar reflects on the genre with his Back to Reggaeton tour

MIAMI.- Don Omar prepares for the start of his tour by Back to Reggaetn, the first in almost a decade, which opens on March 7 at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, and will travel through 25 cities in the United States to later take its music to Central America and Europe.

During an interview with the magazine Billboard , the Puerto Rican remembered his first performances and reflected on how the genre has evolved since then. 25 years ago, during a show in Spain, El Rey del Reggaeton I had to sing Dale Don Dale more than once because I didn’t have enough repertoire.

“I didn’t have a repertoire! When I made Dale Don Dale I made music for the simple fact of doing it. I was joshing. I came from a genre so focused on Puerto Rico and on the streets, and I’m starting to see that these songs are starting to be heard,” I commented.

However, it is different now. The 45-year-old artist acknowledges that he has never had the opportunity to sing all of his songs in a presentation, so this tour It represents the opportunity to do so.

“I have never had the opportunity to sing my entire repertoire because I never have time. This tour is going to require two full hours of music. I am super excited. This opportunity to take 25 years of music around the world is super exciting,” he added. .

Back to Reggaetn

The artist does not consider this moment as a return to music, because although he had not been on stage in almost a decade, he remained active in the industry.

However, he points out that more than grateful to be able to connect with his audience again, he also feels lucky to be able to share the stage with colleagues with whom he grew up in the genre and artists to whom he served as inspiration on their musical path.

“I have colleagues who have demanded of me, ‘Don’t leave me out. And I am treating it as a privilege. If after 25 years of career your colleagues still feel love, joy and a desire to share with you, you did something right,’ he said.

Although a lineup of special guests has not been published, it is expected that Tito El Bambino, Zion & Lennox and Wisin y Yandel will accompany him in some of the presentations.

For Don Omar, it is not a return; He has been releasing music constantly for the last two years. However, he says it is gratifying to see that so many artists who watched him grow up are stars today and still consider him a friend.

In addition to the tour, the producer released the self-titled EP under his own record label.

He stated that he hopes to have CDs of the material to share on tour with the aim of bringing his fans closer.