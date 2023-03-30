Donald Trump accused in hush money scandal

Accordingly, the responsible grand jury voted to indict Trump for alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the presidential election in 2016. The indictment, which has been kept secret by the responsible prosecutor’s office, will probably be released in the coming days, the New York Times reported ‘ citing several people familiar with the case.

It’s a historic event. This is the first time in American history that a former US President has been indicted.

Payment of hush money in itself is not illegal

The case, for which Trump is now being charged, is about a hush money payment of $ 130,000 (around 120,000 euros) to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says he had a sex affair with Trump in 2006 to have had, which he rejects.

The payment itself is not illegal, but the ex-president could face charges of forging business documents or illegal campaign finance. The right-wing populist, who wants to run again in the presidential elections in 2024, denies all allegations and describes the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

Trump himself said on March 18 that he should be arrested three days later and called on his supporters to protest. Previously, the signs of a possible indictment had condensed. However, the arrest announced by Trump did not take place.