Donald Trump announces his return to Facebook and YouTube

New York, Mar 17 (EFE).- Former US President Donald Trump announced today his return to the social network Facebook and the YouTube video platform, which a few hours earlier had announced that it was also lifting its restrictions against the tycoon.

In the early afternoon, Trump posted a laconic message on Facebook in capital letters announcing: “I’m back!”, and accompanied it by a video (corresponding to the day of his presidential election) in which he appears saying: ” I’m sorry I kept you waiting. (There were) complications.”

Then an electoral-type poster appears in which he promotes his candidacy for the next presidential elections: “Trump 2024, Make America Great Again.”

The publication is the first that Trump has made on Facebook after the company announced last January that the former president could use the platform again.

The former US president also returned to YouTube today sharing that same video and the message “I’m back!”.

His channel had been restored earlier today by the Alphabet-owned company, which explained its decision in a tweet: “We carefully assess the continued risk of violence in the world, while balancing the possibility of voters equally hearing major national candidates. in the run-up to an election.”

Trump was banned from the main social networks -Facebook, Twitter or Youtube- after his hosts assaulted the Capitol, and then he created his Truth social network with which the media assured that he had signed an exclusivity contract, but everything indicates that the contract would have expired or is no longer valid.

Separately, a federal judge today ordered Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, to testify before the grand jury in the so-called Mar-a-lago case, about the mishandling of classified documents by the Republican.

The Hill portal, which cites several concurring sources, says that Judge Beryl Howell has indications that the lawyer gave Trump advice to allow him to commit a crime, beyond fulfilling the strict task of representing his client.

According to The Hill, this appearance may make Corcoran a key witness in the case and allow rapid progress in a case in which the prosecution team has already scrutinized no less than 300 classified documents improperly extracted by Donald Trump.