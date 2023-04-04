Donald Trump appears in historic hearing before a judge in New York

donald trump He arrived at court this Tuesday where he is preparing to plead not guilty to the charges against him for bribing a porn actress, in the first criminal charge against a former US president.

Getting out of the vehicle that took him from his residence at Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, Trump, surrounded by members of his security, greeted his supporters with a serious face, before disappearing into the court.

The former president, who will technically be in custody, must undergo the usual procedure for a defendant, such as taking fingerprints and photographs for the judicial record.

Both the Republican tycoon and his lawyers have insisted on the nonsense of the case, whose charges, still sealed, will be read by Colombian-born judge Juan Merchán.

The press speculates that there will be about thirty, related to falsification of commercial records.

Trump is accused of paying $ 130,000 to the porn star stormy daniels in the final stretch of the 2016 electoral campaign to silence an alleged extramarital relationship that occurred ten years earlier and that he has always denied.

His then lawyer Michael Cohen He was in charge of making the payment and the tycoon reimbursed him for the fractional sum, allegedly passing it off as professional fees.

On the way to court, he posted another message on his Truth Social network: – WOW, they’re going to STOP me. I can’t believe this is happening in America – MAGA!

“Witch hunt”

In the middle of the electoral campaign to obtain the nomination of the Republican Party For the 2024 elections, the 76-year-old tycoon denounces that he is the victim of a “witch hunt”.

The case of Trump, who has already been the subject of two impeachment attempts by the US Congress as president (2017-2021), is also being played out in the media.

Dozens of journalists from all over the world spent the cold night awake to secure a place in the room where they could learn at the same time as Trump the charges brought against him by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

Unlike other states, where television cameras are allowed in courtrooms, Judge Merchán made no exception on this occasion. He will only allow photographers to capture this historic moment for a few minutes before the hearing begins.

In front of the court, the New York police, on high alert, installed metal fences to separate the dozens of Trump supporters, harangued by the far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and a handful of detractors in a metaphor for the political division of the country.

“Trump or death” or “Make America Great Again” (its motto, MAGA, in English), read banners, flags, caps and T-shirts of some. “Trump lies all the time” or “Lock him up,” cried opponents.

Paulina Farr came from nearby Long Island, a Republican stronghold where the former president called for the case to be moved for a “fair” trial, to “show support for our President Trump.”

The retired nurse told AFP that she had also been in Washington on January 6, 2021 when thousands of supporters stormed the Capitol, but this protest “is very different.”

“On their way”

In an attempt to politicize the case and motivate his followers, who have responded by sending him more than $7 million for his campaign since the indictment was announced last Thursday, the tycoon recalled on the Truth Social network what he already uses as a motto: “They’re not coming for me, they’re coming for you. I’m just in their way.”

It is “IMPOSSIBLE for me to have a Fair Trial” in New York, he added of his Democratic-ruled hometown, following prosecutor Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict him last Thursday, upholding a grand jury’s decision.

Bragg is scheduled to hold a news conference following Trump’s court hearing. The tycoon, in turn, has also announced that he will speak to the press.

The Daniels case is just one of the investigations threatening Trump, who is under scrutiny for pressuring officials to overturn Trump’s victory. Joe Biden in 2020, with a recorded phone call asking the Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to reverse the result.

He is also being investigated for his possible role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, as well as for the handling and custody of classified documents after leaving the White House.