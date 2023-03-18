Donald Trump: Arrest? Ex-US President calls on supporters to protest

Will Donald Trump be arrested on Tuesday? At least that’s what he claims in a post – and calls on his followers to take to the streets.

Former US President Donald Trump has called on his supporters to protest. “Protest, take back our country,” he wrote on his social network Truth Social on Saturday. He claims that he himself is supposed to be arrested next Tuesday, “without any crime being proven.” He wrote: “The overwhelmingly leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday next week.”

According to the entry, this information came from illegally leaked information from the New York City Attorney’s Office, which Trump describes as “corrupt and highly political”.

Could be hush money payments to porn stars

NBC News reported on Friday that law enforcement agencies in New York were preparing for Trump to face criminal charges as early as next week in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s private attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump years before the election, which Trump denies.

The payment was apparently intended to prevent Clifford from going public, which could have harmed Trump during the election campaign. However, the cash flows may have violated campaign finance laws.

Trump wants to stand for re-election in 2024

Should Trump be indicted, it would be the first time a former US President has been indicted. The 76-year-old Republican announced a new presidential bid last November and wants to retake the White House in the 2024 elections.