Donald Trump believes he will be arrested next Tuesday | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 18, 2023 | 3:30 p.m.

The former president of the United States Donald Trump announced this Saturday on his social network Truth Social that he believes he will be arrested next Tuesday and called for protests, before a possible accusation for a bribe to the porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniel, before of the 2016 elections.

Referring to a “leak” from the New York State Attorney’s office for the borough of Manhattan, Trump, who is aiming to run for the White House again in 2024, wrote in all capital letters: “The leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take back our nation!”

In line with his conspiracy theories, the former head of state assured that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that is conducting the investigation against him is financed by the Hungarian investor George Soros, a regular target of criticism from ultranationalist movements such as those defended by Trump during his mandate.

The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office had offered Trump the possibility of testifying in this case of alleged bribery and in which his lawyer, Michael Cohen, was an instrumental part by giving Clifford some $130,000 to keep quiet that he had alleged relations with the magnate almost 20 years ago. years; a management carried out irregularly by being hidden in the accounts of the Trump Organization, Trump’s company, during the 2016 electoral campaign.

Trump’s former lawyer had met twice this week with prosecutors investigating the payment to Clifford. Although Cohen has not revealed specific details, he did appear convinced on Friday, in an interview with ABC, that there was plenty of evidence, at least, to charge the former president with a criminal offence; something unprecedented in the country’s history.

“Our nation is now Third World and dying. The American dream is dead! Anarchists of the radical left have stolen our presidential elections, and with them, the heart of our country. American patriots are being rounded up and held captive like animals, while leftist criminals and thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing and burning without retaliation. Millions are flooding our open borders, many from prisons and mental institutions. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life, ”she said in a first message.

And he continued: “Now illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political office of the Manhattan district attorney, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crimes and whose leader is financed by George Soros, indicate that, without being able to prove No crime, and based on an old and totally discredited (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairy tale, the leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take back our nation!”

If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old tycoon would become the first former US president to be charged with a crime.