Donald Trump: Ex-President swears revenge and raves about downfall

Washington

Ex-President Trump held his first major rally of the year and described himself as the “most innocent person” in the country.

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday evening in Waco at his first major open-air event in the primary campaign for the Presidential Race 2024 vowed revenge on his accusers, police persecutors and political opponents.

In front of a good 15,000 die-hard supporters at the regional airport in the provincial Texas city, Trump announced that after returning to the White House, he would “defeat, discredit and totally disgrace becomes”.

Without naming names, he added that under his leadership “Communists and Marxists” would be removed in Washington; apparently the Democrats were meant.













Unlike before in outbursts of anger On social media, Trump didn’t mention the name of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who may criminally indict the 76-year-old this week for illegally offsetting hush money payments to a porn star, during his 95-minute appearance.





Trump: America has become a “banana republic”.

Trump, in a constant tone of self-pity, described the ongoing investigations against him on five different legal fronts as a piece of a “Stalinist Russian Horror Show”.

The use of the judicial system as a weapon (against him – ed.), The abuse of power at all levels of government will go down in American history as one of the “most shameful and depraved chapters.”

Participants standing behind the lectern repeatedly held up signs with the inscription “witch hunt” in the Cameras.

Trump called the investigators “absolute human scum.” America has become a “banana republic”. He, on the other hand, was “probably the most innocent person” in the country and Victim massive “law enforcement misconduct”.

Someone who is primarily bullied for their success. Alongside derogatory remarks about his potential rival Ron DeSantis, Trump repeatedly mentioned that his poll numbers despite the impending indictment in New York, showed an upward trend.

Trump addressed one to his audience, who waited more than ten hours in the open air key set: “You’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just getting in their way.” You, by which Trump means the prosecutors.

Trump in Texas: No mention of Waco dead

Because of the choice of location for the rally, it had the apprehension given that Trump could intensify his recent appeals to his fans to protest for him – with potentially violent consequences in the future.

In Waco, exactly 30 years ago, followers of an occult sect had rebelled against state authority for several weeks. In the end came across during a police operation 80 people cruelly killed.

Trump never referred to the end of the Davidian sect in his speech. His team denied that the choice of venue was a veiled signal to right-wing militant circles to stand up against what Trump was calling “deep state” names.

In the jargon of the political right, this means a conspiratorial clique of bureaucrats, ministers and politicians who wanted to subjugate America. According to Trump, everything “radical, left-wing Crazy”. His remedy, on the other hand, sounds brutal and militant: “Either the deep state destroys us. Or we destroy the deep state.”

Ex-US President: Election 2024 “is the final battle”

Trump caused eye rolls with a remark directed against his own ranks. Not China or Russia are the greatest threats to America. But “corrupt” politicians like Mitch McConnell (Republican minority leader in the Senate) or Nancy Pelosi (former Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives). They are “poisoning” America, he says. Trump, on the other hand, sees himself as healer.

New accent: The song “Justice for All” was played. Behind is a prison choir, recruited from men convicted for their violent actions in the storming of the Capitol in Washington in January 2021, when Trump wanted to effectively overturn the November 2020 presidential election. Trump, who mixes in the song with the pledge of allegiance to the nation and flag (Pledge of Allegiance), considers them “political prisoners” and “true patriots”. You can expect pardons if he is elected.

And what if he wasn’t elected? Trump predicts no less than that for the United States demise. “This is the final battle.”

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



