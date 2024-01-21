Donald Trump leads Haley by 10 points before New Hampshire primary

NEW HAMPSHIRE. – Former President of the United States Donald Trump has a comfortable lead of more than ten points over Nikki Haley in the race for the Republican primary in New Hampshire, on January 23, where the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the HIM It remained the only viable rival.

According to the latest survey published this Sunday by CNN and the University of New Hampshire, Trump would obtain 50 percent of voting intention compared to 39 percent that Haley would reach. Both would rise in percentages compared to the survey at the beginning of the month (39 and 32 percent, respectively), especially since DeSantis completely collapsed in less than a year: from leading preliminary surveys at the beginning of 2023, he is now left by a paltry 6 percent, below the minimum 10 percent he would need to win delegates.

This invites us to think about a new selection of Republican candidates for the White House that would leave Trump and Haley face to face as the most outstanding for the final nomination, although with the former president always as the undisputed favorite.

Haley’s last chance

For Haley, according to CNN experts, it is the last opportunity to break the positive inertia of Trump, the outstanding winner in Iowa and the clear favorite ahead of the so-called “Super Tuesday” on March 5, when primaries will be held in Alabama, Arkansas, California , Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

TRUMP FRONTERA (ED) SERGIO FLORES AFP.jpg 2023 The 45th president of the United States Donald Trump. SERGIO FLORES/AFP

New Hampshire’s more moderate Republican voters grant Haley a certain margin of confidence over Trump, but a comfortable victory for the tycoon could leave him alone before even crossing the halfway point of the year.

The Democratic primaries in this state have no major significance: 63 percent of those surveyed have assured that they will vote for Biden even if the current president has not presented himself as a candidate – the primary contravenes the nomination process of the National Committee of the Democratic Party – and it had to be his supporters who pushed for his name to appear on the ballot.

This percentage for Biden represents a difference of more than fifty points compared to two other candidates: Minnesota representative Dean Phillips, who remains at the 10 percent threshold, and writer Marianne Williamson, who registers 9 percent.

Source: With information from EUROPA PRESS