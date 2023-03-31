Donald Trump: Rival Ron DeSantis surprises after indictment

Relationship Status Complicated: Friends or Rivals? Ron DeSantis has strong words for Donald Trump’s impeachment. Bild: imago/UPI Photo / Chris Kleponis

International

The hush money affair puts ex-President Donald Trump in the dock. He is pursuing big plans and wants to move back into the White House in 2024. He’s already caught up in campaign fever – but the indictment could now take the wind out of his sails. A Republican should actually be particularly happy: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Because he is also considered a potential Republican candidate. Although he has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the presidency, according to experts, he too could throw his hat in the ring. His statement on the indictment of Trump is all the more surprising.

Swipes and threats: Trump and DeSantis are now considered rivals

Trump and DeSantis used to be close allies, but DeSantis’ possible candidacy turned “party friends” into rivals. Ex-President DeSantis threatened unpleasant revelations if he were to run for the White House in 2024. Trump can say “things that are not particularly flattering” about his party colleagues, he toldFox News Digital“. “I know more about him than anyone else – except maybe his wife.”

DeSantis is apparently cold. He recently teased Trump’s possible indictment. He doesn’t know “how to pay a porn star to keep quiet about an alleged affair.” DeSantis has “real problems” in the state of Florida that he has to deal with. But now Trump has actually been accused and his attitude has apparently changed.

DeSantis’ surprising change of heart on Trump’s indictment

After the indictment against Trump was announced, DeSantis shares Twitter with: “Arming the legal system to promote a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.” That’s not American, says the Republican. He says:

“The Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade crimes and condone criminal misconduct. But now he’s widening the law to target a political opponent.”

By “political opponents” DeSantis apparently means Trump. Florida will not assist with extradition requests given the questionable circumstances. In other words, to hand over persecuted persons to another state for the purposes of criminal prosecution or the execution of sentences.

An announcement with which DeSantis clearly positions its position. This is not lost on MAGA supporter and Trump ally Matt Gaetz.

Republican and Trump friend Matt Gaetz celebrates DeDantis

In his tweet, the Republican thanks DeSantis for following his advice and standing on the side of the law. “Great change of heart,” he writes.

Im Interview with the US news channel “News Nation”, he explains: DeSantis has not yet felt the effects of this “battle”: the witch hunt through false accusations and lies. Now he, too, is rising up against the “corrupt legal system,” says Gaetz.