Donald Trump’s son posts AI-generated photo of his father

Eric Trump tweeted a viral image of his father, without specifying that it had been generated by an artificial intelligence.

In a tweet that was liked more than 150,000 times, former US President Donald Trump’s son Eric shared an image of his father walking past a crowd of supporters on a flag-strewn avenue in New York. Americans. Problem: This photo was made by a generative AI, presumably Midjourney.

Trump the eye

A few days earlier, the former head of state was indicted in the “Stormy Daniels” case, where he is accused of having bought the silence of this pornographic actress with whom he allegedly had an affair using funds from his presidential campaign in 2016.

At a time when it is increasingly difficult to distinguish images generated by AI, some clues can put us on the track.

First, the fact that there is no trace of this scene elsewhere in the media or on the Internet.

Then some faces and hands look distorted and unrealistic. The flags don’t stick to anything, and the number of stripes varies. The shadows aren’t consistent: Trump’s leg has none. The car parked on the right has two mirrors, one in the front and one in the back.

Finally, in the right corner of the image, we notice a signature: that of @Brick_Suit, the pro-Trump Internet user who made it. In an earlier tweet from April 3he claims paternity.

In the past, Trump had already shared a AI generated image of himnotes Le Monde, and many fake news photographs, including Trump arrested by the police, had circulated widely on social networks.