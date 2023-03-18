Donald Trump’s YouTube ban is over – just in time for the next election



YouTube is the last Internet service to officially lift a ban launched against ex-US President Donald Trump. According to the company, the former president’s accounts will be restored, allowing Trump to upload new videos again.





Google’s own video service has now lifted the ban on video uploads on Trump’s channel. The company announced this. YouTube says it made the decision after weighing the “continued risk of violence” against the opportunity “to be heard equally by key national candidates in the run-up to an election.”

Trump still has the same guidelines as other users, the company said. That doesn’t rule out another ban either.

Handle after attack on Capitol

YouTube blocked uploads to Trump’s channel days after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Trump’s policy, who at the time hoped to overturn the results of the presidential election. In this context, YouTube also deleted some videos, but the channel was not completely deleted. Other companies, such as Meta and Twitter, took a tougher line at the time and completely banned Trump over fears his comments could incite violence. Trump hasn’t uploaded any new videos to YouTube since the upload restriction was lifted. So far, he has also not used other services like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others that have lifted bans and other restrictions except for confirming that he can use the services again.

Instead, Trump is more active on his own platform Truth Social. There is also an agreement with Truth Social that its content will be displayed exclusively there for at least six hours.

