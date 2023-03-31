Don’t forget the lyrics: Charlotte’s too cute anecdote about Jenifer who made Nagui laugh (VIDEO)

In the show of Do not forget the lyrics of this Friday, March 31, Nagui granted himself a little moment of confidence with Charlotte. The opportunity for the Maestro to tell an amusing anecdote with the singer Jenifer.
Each week, Nagui discovers many candidates in Do not forget the lyrics. In his daily karaoke game, the host has the right to sacred surprises, such as when a little girl dedicated a song she wrote to him or when a participant took the opportunity to flirt with him. Emotion is also there. It is not Charlotte, the current Maestro, who will say the opposite. Indeed, the speech therapist struggled to contain his tears while singing Rolled of Soprano, which made him think of his late dad. Fortunately, joy and good humor spread very quickly on the set.
Advice taken at face value
While some don’t have a great sense of humor, others have trouble picking up jokes. This is the case of Charlotte, as she confided to Nagui in one of the two programs broadcast this Friday, March 31: “Sometimes it comes to me right away. Then sometimes I didn’t even realize that someone had screwed me. It just passes me by.“Besides, the host took the opportunity to come back to an anecdote which is a very good example.”Jenifer gives you a very good advice at the end of the concert”, he began. The companion of a man named Luca bounced back to his remark and said: “We were in a period of prevention against AIDS. She said : ‘Come out covered’. I wasn’t that small, but suddenly, when I went out, I covered myself. Literally (laughs). My mother told me : ‘But what are you doing ?’ I told him : ‘Jenifer doesn’t want us to catch a cold so I cover myself.’“ A rather crisp story that made Nagui laugh and gave a smile to the audience present on the set.
A very nice course
On March 9, Charlotte managed to eliminate Louis from the race. A fine achievement that his opponent had not hesitated to congratulate. “I saw Charlotte arrive and, during the match, I very quickly felt that she was an excellent candidate. I think that out of the 66 shows I did, it was the second person who did this to me. I knew that I had no room for error, I knew that I must not miss my points, otherwise I would not have the chance to sing the same song, because I quickly understood that she was going to have everything”, confided the one who obtained the greatest number of victories. It remains to be seen whether the young woman will manage to make a better run than him.
