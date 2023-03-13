Don’t tell me: Nobel Prize in Economics proves that money does increase happiness

Pretend surprise: According to a study carried out by experts, and signed by a Nobel Prize in Economics, money does increase people’s happiness… How did you come to this conclusion?

Nobel Prize in Economics proves that money increases happiness

According to the study published in the PNAS magazine, signed by Daniel Kahneman, psychologist who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2002, it was shown that money does increase people’s happiness.

Photo: Pexels // Money does increase happiness, according to a study.

It should be noted that other investigations have already been done before, where they tried to answer the question: “Does money buy or give happiness?”.

Although it should also be noted that previous studies ruled out this idea.

How did they come to the conclusion this time?

In this new study signed by the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics, it was shown that money does increase happiness reviewing two previous studies, both of which reportedly had conflicting results.

First, in 2010, Daniel Kahneman and the economist Angus Deaton claimed that money creates happiness, but up to a certain point. For example, they pointed out that when annual earnings exceeded 75 thousand dollars (almost a million and a half pesos), that happiness stagnated.

Photo: Getty Images // Money does increase people’s happiness.

While in 2021, Matthew Killingsworth, lead author of the new study, suggested that there was a linear relationship between happiness and money. That’s right, in that previous investigation, the expert concluded that happiness increased when money increased, with no set maximum.

What was the new conclusion?

This time, Killingsworth and Kahneman joined forces with psychologist Barbara Mellers. and analyzed the cases of 33,391 people in the United Stateswith an average age of 33 and an upper median income, which is more or less 85 thousand dollars per year (one million 600 thousand pesos).

After monitoring their mood on a day-to-day basis, the experts concluded that people who had a certain baseline level of happiness, joy increased at the same time as their income; and that this happiness grew more when the salary exceeded 100 thousand dollars a year (almost two million pesos).

Photo: Pixabay // Money increases happiness.

However, also the 20% of the most unhappy people said that their happiness increased as the money they earned increased until it reached six figures, but that from this point on, money ceased to produce joy.

In simpler terms, this suggests that, for most people, higher income is associated with greater happiness. The exception is the financially well off, but unhappy people. For example, if you are rich and miserable, having more money will not help you. For everyone else, having more money was associated with greater happiness to somewhat different degrees., Killingsworth explained last.

Do you believe that money increases happiness? Make teams of 5 and discuss this study from the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics.

It may interest you