Donuts: the easiest recipe to prepare with few ingredients

The weekend passed and surely you could taste several delicious dishes, however during the week you can also prepare this recipe that we are going to give you, because you are going to love it. These are the traditional and famous donutsThey are usually sweet, salty and with different additions to make them even more tasty and fun.

Donuts are an infallible sweet recipe.

We recommend that you take out a piece of paper and a pen, and take note of this fantastic recipe for donuts for you to practice at home. Also, you will not need many ingredients, the positive thing is that you will solve it in a little while and you can share it with your family or friends calmly. On the one hand, you will need 150 ml of milk, 100 ml of water, 25 grams of fresh yeast, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 tablespoon of flour, 100 grams of sugar, 1 egg, vanilla essence, 500 grams of sifted flour and 50 grams of butter, all this is for the dough.

The traditional donuts became the favorites of many.

Now, in order to make the glaze for the donuts, you will need milk and powdered sugar. Let’s go with the preparation that is super easy and practical.

You can prepare them however you want.

This preparation requires you to knead a lot and let the dough rest. How are you going to do it: mix the milk, sugar, yeast and water, then the flour and you are going to let the mixture rest covered with some plastic wrap. Add sugar and 1 egg, then mix well. Add the essence of vanilla and place sifted flour very little by little. Knead for several minutes and in the middle of the bun put chopped butter. Knead and let rest so the size doubles. Stretch the dough and form the donuts with a mold, and fry with hot oil. Finally, you throw impalpable sugar. You have a super homemade recipe to share with whoever you want.