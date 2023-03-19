Doppelganger? Putin visits Crimea – and these details cause speculation

New details raise questions as to whether the real head of the Kremlin or his double is in action at Vladimir Putin’s most recent appearances, as videos are said to show.

New photos of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are causing speculation: On Saturday, Putin first visited the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of its annexation.

According to the Kremlin, on Sunday he visited the port city of Mariupol, which was conquered by Russia, for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Accordingly, Putin flew to the largely destroyed city in a helicopter and undertook a city tour by car.