Doral on the verge of a governance crisis

MIAMI.- The Doral government is shaken after the dismissal of its administrator, the resignation of the city attorney and the closure of the office in city hall to a member of the School Board.

Last Wednesday, February 14, the City Council decided by a 3 to 2 vote to close the office of Danny Espino, a member of the School Board, considering him to have benefited from preferential treatment.

Two weeks ago, the same legislative body approved by majority to dismiss administrator Barbie Hernández due to conflict of interest. Hernández had been appointed by Mayor Christi Fraga, a fact that some members of the Council interpreted as a favored treatment, since she was the wife of Espino, who replaced Fraga on the School Board.

According to Fraga, she authorized Espino, who represents Doral in the school district, to have an office in the City Hall building, as was the case when she was a member of the School Board.

At another point in the meeting, when the Council was discussing how the new city manager would be chosen, Mayor Fraga advocated for her right to appoint a person to the position, subject to Council approval.

However, councilors Digna Cabral and Maureen Porras again saw things from another angle, according to their interpretation of the local statute, in the event of dismissal, it is the Council that appoints the new administrator.

The wayward councilors requested the independent opinion of a law firm that supported their position. “The Council can appoint the new administrator.”

As if it were not enough stress, at that point, the city attorney presented her resignation, a moment Cabral took advantage of to propose the independent law firm present to replace the lawyer.

Then, Mayor Fraga and Vice Mayor Rafael Pyneiro opposed this maneuver, which they called an “ambush against the current administration.”

At this point, local politicians could not agree and agreed to call an extraordinary meeting for next February 20.