Dornbirn: Traffic accident ends fatally for 68-year-olds

A car driver died in a fatal accident in Dornbirn-Achrain on Wednesday.
The 68-year-old car driver collided with her vehicle with a tree on the side of the road. The woman, who should not have been buckled, died at the scene of the accident, the Vorarlberg police said in a broadcast on Thursday.
The woman was traveling from Alberschwende on the Bäumestraße (L49) in the direction of Dornbirn at around 2:50 p.m. when she got off the road for an unknown reason. She crashed her vehicle head-on into the tree trunk. Resuscitation measures by first aiders and the rescue were unsuccessful.
