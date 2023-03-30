Dornbirn: Traffic accident ends fatally for 68-year-olds

Dornbirn: Traffic accident ends fatally for 68-year-olds

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 30, 2023

A car driver died in a fatal accident in Dornbirn-Achrain on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old car driver collided with her vehicle with a tree on the side of the road. The woman, who should not have been buckled, died at the scene of the accident, the Vorarlberg police said in a broadcast on Thursday.

The woman was traveling from Alberschwende on the Bäumestraße (L49) in the direction of Dornbirn at around 2:50 p.m. when she got off the road for an unknown reason. She crashed her vehicle head-on into the tree trunk. Resuscitation measures by first aiders and the rescue were unsuccessful.

Pictures from the scene of the accident

Fatal traffic accident in Alberschwende

Video

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *