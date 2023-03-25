Dossena: “Il futuro di Juric? Il Toro must have a piano B… Spero che Belotti sia accolto bene”

Exclusive / Beppe Dossena on the future of Juric, his Belotti and his stadium of ownership: the interview

The pause for the nationali hurts everyone a little bit for the mancanza of the solitary fine weekend in which the Serie A championship has the company of millions of Italians. Ma lo stop della Serie A dall’altro lato permette a tutte le squadre del masimo campionato italiano di trarre i primi bilanci e di analizzare il proprio prima del rush finale nelle ultime giornate di campionato. Toro.it has turned to talk about the journey fatto fino ad oggi da parte della squadra di Ivan Juric with Giuseppe Dossena ex-midfielder, grew up in the youth team of del Toro, who has played for ben six stagioni in the granata prima squadra, from 1981 to 1987. With Dossena abbiamo voluto will face so many fears, with some very recent ones, like the parole of Urbano Cairo who has manifested the intention to buy the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium, arriving to talk about the future of Juric, to comment on the heavy sconfitta remediata dai granata control Napoli ea fare forecasti sulla sima gara contro il Sassuolo.

Dossena, we make an indietro step of diversi giorni. Il Toro has won 4-0 against the capolist Napoli. How if you start a sconfitta del genere, a pause for the nationali in mezzo and the partita contro il Sassuolo che piano piano si avvicina?

“If you start normally, Napoli have given lezioni to everyone, they have been enough. La partita contro i partenopei è una partita ingiocabile oggi per qualsiasi squadra italiana, quindi è una sconfitta easily spiegabile e che va acettata even if the result is rotondo. It is the logical consequence of repeating a squad with which it is impossible to play. Quindi adesso c’è la sosta e poi si riparte, si ricomincia”.

C’è un giocatore del Toro in particular che la sta stupendo in questa stagione? I know the answer is yes: chi e perché?

“No, non c’è nessun giocatore che mi sta stupendo in particular. Però ci sono dei buoni giocatori, gli strangeri que sono arrivati ​​mi pacciono molto e quindi c’è una logica en quello che è stato fatto nel corso di acquisizione e di scouting. La squadra è solida ed è un buonissima squadra, c’è il giusto mix di giovani e giocatori più esperti. Secondo me la squadra non è stata costruita male. I giocatori presi all’estero sono semper un elemento di scelta delicato, ma mi sombra che siano stati azzeccati per dare continuità a un progetto”.

Karamoh prima dell’infortunio stava facendo molto bene. Le chiedo un giudizio su questo giocatore e se il Toro dovrebbe puntare su di lui anche per il futuro, oppure no?

“Karamoh mi piace molto. He is a good player who is giving strength and physicality to the squad. Per quanto il guarda il suo futuro de él bisogna, I will enter into a full discussion, di programmazione. Perché poi lì la diferenza la fanno la volontà del giocatore e del suo agente di rimanere, oppure no. Regardless of the economic wealth, the budget that comes freely available. He does enter into a business logic of all particulars, because the calcium business is very particular. Quindi can succeed di tutto. At this moment, my strapper was in my cap thinking: “Oh God, this is doing well and we will lose it…” Giocatori bravi in ​​giro ce ne sono tanti. Fundamentale è la volontà di entrambe le parti di seguire insieme bene”.

After the match against Sassuolo, Juric’s squad will face Roma at home. Dunque Belotti will return to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for the first round. Secondo lei che accoglienza risereranno i tifosi del Toro al Gallo?

“I thought that Belotti had lasciato un bel ricordo perché è stato un giocatore generous, a mio avviso fin troppo. He is thick troppo, avrebbe potuto non dico limitasi però tenersi quel pizzico di egoismo that serves an athlete. Lui has always given this all the time, who thought that he would see accolto bene. Poi io non ho seguito cuando è andato via cosa è successo sui giornali e quant’altro, but to dispense with everything lui when he has played in the bull he has always given everything”.

But c’è la vienda dell’andata with Belotti che has voluto calciare il rigore poi sbagliato…

“Eh, ma non possiamo giudicarlo per quello. Lui l’ha tirato perché he is a professional and lui da professional in Torino has given that he doveva dare anzi, he has given molto di più. I think that Bisogna giudicare Belotti because of what he is state of and because of what he has given in his experience in Granata”.

Do you think that the end of the staging on Strade del Toro and Juric if they separated or the Croatian coach would extend the contract that he bequeathed to the Piedmontese club?

“I giocatori, così come gli allenatori e come tutti quelli che si trovano en un ambito lavorativo qualsiasi, devono avere della volontà. Occorre avere amore per quello che si fa, bisogna che si accetti l’ambiente di lavoro nel quale si esta lavorando. Quindi, be one if you find it well, he must walk. Io comunque non correrei dietro a chi magari ha intenzione di experimentare altre cose, ma non è referito a Juric, I say it in general. Secondo me Juric è un buon allenatore che se rimarrà sono convinto che he farà ancora bene. Comunque il Toro deve avere un piano B, como penso che he abbia”.

In questi giorni si è parlato molto delle dichiarazioni di Cairo that has manifested the intention to buy the stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. How many important sarebbe for a squad like il Toro have one stadium di proprietà?

“A house for a calcium squad is fundamental and the added value that can be truly enormous. Può I will contribute to create a corporate culture, to far grow i own ragazzi and le proprie idee. Avere uno stadio di proprietà sarebbe fondamentale per la historia e per portarla avanti. And I believe that there will be an economic advantage soprattutto per imprenditori furbi, capaci e preparati come Cairo. I believe that it will be an operation with rich economics, social and sportive and quindi ben come, even though I commune ormai with this ‘cattedrali in the desert’ is not something I think of, if I am not farci giocare the calcium squad or organize any event musicale”.