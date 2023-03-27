Double names: What is currently allowed – and what is not

Berlin

The traffic light coalition wants to adjust the naming rights. It would make the strict law in Germany more flexible. So far this is allowed.

When two people get married, it usually means that one of the spouses gets his or her own surnames gives up. In the case of heterosexual couples, this is still often the woman. Only six percent of all couples decide on the woman’s name. But what if you don’t like the new name or you cling to your own last name for other reasons?

So far there are only two ways out in Germany. The first is simple: both keep their respective surnames after marriage. A common surname is not a requirement for marriage. According to a study by the Society for German Language from 2018, twelve percent of all couples opted for this. The second possibility is this double name. If, for example, Ms. Huber (Mr. Müller’s wife) does not want to give up her own name completely after marriage, she can call herself Ms. Huber-Müller – the same applies to Mr. Müller.

Contrary to what many people think, it doesn't matter whether the Birth Name behind or in front. Huber-Müller is allowed as well as Müller-Huber. However, only one of the spouses may have a double name. The other keeps his name.













Surname: It gets complicated when children come

If the couple have children together, the next quarrel threatens: because now the couple has to agree on one surnames some, which the children will then also wear. The surname must not be a double name. So if one of the spouses decides on a double name, this also means that this cannot be passed on to the children and they are called the same as the spouse or partner with the single name.

And as if all of this wasn’t complicated enough, there is of course an exception: if one of the two already has a double name before marriage. In this case, the double name can become a married name. The partner with the simple name has to give up his name, because a juxtaposition of three names is not allowed. So a double name is then passed on to children.

“Meshing”: Spouses should be able to give themselves new names

Important to know: Once you have decided on a name, this decision is irrevocable. So if you don’t like the name, you can’t go to the registry office and just change it. Only in the event of a divorce or if the spouse dies, the adopted name can be discarded again. It is then possible to change back to the birth name or to the name of a new partner in the case of a second marriage. However, the names of any children together must remain the same.

The right to a name has so far not been very flexible. However, this could soon change with a reform. In the future, partners and children should be allowed to adopt a double name. That too “Meshing“So merging of names should be allowed. Mr. Müller and Ms. Huber could then become the Hüllers. (lro)

