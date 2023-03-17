Dove see Inter – Juventus in TV and streaming | Pop culture

The Serie A TIM 2022/23 returns with the twenty-seventh day and the second half of the season in the Derby d’Italia Inter – Juventus di Sunday March 19, 2023 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza di San Siro in Milan. Il fischio d’inizio è fissato alle ore 20:45.

Partita atthesissima between two grandi squadre of Serie A and second Derby del giorno from Lazio – Roma. Among the squads are reduced to important European impegnis: Inter has matched at Porto’s home and if they qualified for the quarter of the UEFA Champions League, while Juventus has beaten Freiburg, conquering the quarter of the Europa League. Among the squad are called vincere, and the Nerazzurri will strengthen the possibility of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next year and the bianconeri will wait for them to advance to the Europa zone with 15 penalty points for the plus value case.

Where will I see the game?

Inter – Juventus, Quindi, si disputerà domenica 19 marzo 2023 alo stadio Giuseppe Meazza di San Siro a Milano con il calcio d’inizio fissato alle ore 20.45. The match can be observed directly and exclusively from DAZN. Gli abbonati potranno vederlo su una smart tv scaricando l’app della piattaforma, oppure nel caso dei normali televisorii, usando dispositivi como un console di gioco como Xbox e PlayStation, oppure Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Apple TV Box o simil. For those Sky fans who have signed the ‘Zona DAZN’ hotspot, inoltre, the match will be visible on TV on channel 214 of Sky.

Relatively to the direct streaming of the game, this will always be available exclusively its DAZN: In this case, it will be enough to access the site of the platform, oppure scaricare l’app your device such as PC, smartphone or tablet. The telechronic dell’incontro will be affiliated with Pierluigi Pardowith the technical comment attached to Massimo Ambrosini.

Probability of formation

As far as the probabilities of formation are concerned, Inter will go down in the field with the 3-5-2 With Lautaro the affiancato probably gives Lukaku invece di Dzeko in attack. In midfield forti dubbi his Gosens, surely I saw saranno Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Dimarco. Altri dubbi in difesa su Bastoni, potrebbe subentrare De Vrij insieme a Skriniar e Acerbi.

Stesso module for Juventus that in attacking rivals Di Maria insieme Vlahovic. Midfield with Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot and Kostic, differing from three without Alex Sandro and dubbi also his Bonucci: they were joined by Danilo, Bremer and Rugani.

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Lukaku

Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Lukaku Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Square, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic

Come see Inter – Juventus seven all’estero

If you feel like traveling across the estuary and don’t have access to the content of your Italian DAZN account, you can use a VPN to get around the problem. Grazie a questi servizi potrete sbloccare i contenuti impostando la vostra connessione como se foste en Italia. Inoltre, adopt a VPN and allow you to navigate with greater privacy and security, in total anonymity. Qui di seguito find 3 dei migliori servizi che potete utilizzare.