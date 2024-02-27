Dozens of people found living illegally in Queens

In a Queens neighborhood, dozens of people who could be immigrants were found living illegally in a home.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were conducting an inspection at the property located at 132-03 Liberty Avenue, in the Richmond sector, following reports of an illegal conversion inside a 2-story home.

That’s when they found that the commercial space on the building’s first floor and the basement had been illegally converted into dormitories, with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds almost seamlessly separated on both floors.

They also discovered that plumbing work had been done in the building without a permit.

Additionally, the basement level was found to have inadequate exit for people sleeping there, with no ventilation or natural light.

As a result, the DOB issued a full evacuation order for the first floor and basement of the building, due to the severe overcrowding and dangerous fire trap conditions found in the building.

The people who were living there were transferred to an immigrant shelter on Third Avenue in the Bronx.

