Drag news anchor makes LGBTQ+ history on Mexican TV

MEXICO CITY.- Guillermo Barraza vibrates with nervous energy as he observes his transformation. Hands delicately paint swathes of bright pink eyeshadow across Barraza’s angular face as news anchors and a makeup team dance around him.

In a television studio located in the heart of Mexico City, Barraza makes history. Through Amanda, her drag character, the 32-year-old journalist becomes the first drag queen in hosting a news program in the history of Mexican television.

By putting himself under the glow of the studio lights, Barraza has sought to break with what is established in a place where both people Lgbtq+ as journalists are brutally murdered. And he does it at a time when the issue has returned with force to the public debate after the violent death of one of the guests on his program, one of the figures queer most prominent in the country who was later found dead along with his partner with dozens of cuts presumably from razor blades all over his body.

By having an alter ego you have less problems because they can’t harass a character. “You have more freedom to speak,” she said. There are many things that Guillermo won’t do or say that Amanda doesn’t think twice about.

As she says it, her makeup artist helps her put on a wig with blonde curls while Barraza slips into a purple blazer. Each piece is like another layer of sequined armor, until all that remains of Barraza is a playful smile under purple lipstick.

Come on, come on, says Barraza as he walks through some hallways where each slap of his high-heeled boots sounds like a challenge to a society that has long rejected people like him.

Rockstar, he adds as he pushes the heavy metal doors into the set.

Since its inception, the program La Treaty It aimed to radically transform the way the Lgbtq+ community is seen in Mexican society. Broadcast for the first time in October, the space goes against the current in a sexist country where almost four out of five people identify as Catholic.

The program – a play on words that mixes the words truth and drag – emerged when Barraza, a journalist for 10 years, presented the daily news program of the public television channel Canal Once in drag during the Pride celebration in June.

At first, the avalanche of hateful comments that followed frightened Barraza, who had already received two death threats while working as a journalist in northern Mexico. But soon, they were pushed to join the channel to open a space to address Lgbtq+ issues in a more formal way.

This, just a few years ago, would have been completely unthinkable: talking about transsexuality, gender, drag, said Vianey Fernández, a news director at Canal Once. “We want to open spaces for the Lgbtq+ community and we have to do it with a serious perspective, recognizing not only their rights but also their capabilities.”

In Mexico, drag – the act of dressing in exaggerated outfits that defy gender stereotypes – has long been used in entertainment and comedy shows such as The Francis show, The vampire sisters y From Gayola.

The programs often included insults to the Lgbtq+ community and cartoonish stereotypes. Even so, they took key steps to open spaces for the community queer in Mexico, said Jair Martínez, a researcher at Letra S, a Mexican rights organization.

They are pioneers of the demonstration of how one can transform from a victim into a subject, into an active subject, a subject with agency and the capacity for resistance, he said.

FUENTE: AP