Dragon Ball appears twice in the list of Google’s most searched characters in the world

Dragon Ball is, without question, one of the greatest works in recent anime and manga history. So much and to such a degree that entire decades have passed and the franchise remains more alive than ever. So the novelty of a very popular search term on Google should not surprise us.

A perfect example of his level of influence at a global level is found, to the surprise of locals and strangers, with the premiere of the film Creed 3, where the director and protagonist Michael B. Jordan had the detail of integrating multiple tributes to the anime.

