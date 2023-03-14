Dragon Ball: Chaoz and Ten Shin Han create a formidable warrior in this fusion made by a Fan Art

March 14, 2023

Ten Shin Han y Chaoz reap one of the most beautiful friendships in the universe of Dragon Ball. His relationship is much stronger than Goku’s with Krillin and could be comparable to the one Kamisama and Mr. Popo have.

Both were introduced as some sort of villains in the early Dragon Ball arcs. They were disciples of Master Tsuru and when they realized that they were on the side of evil, they did not hesitate to go with Master Roshi.

