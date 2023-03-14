Dragon Ball: Chaoz and Ten Shin Han create a formidable warrior in this fusion made by a Fan Art

Ten Shin Han y Chaoz reap one of the most beautiful friendships in the universe of Dragon Ball. His relationship is much stronger than Goku’s with Krillin and could be comparable to the one Kamisama and Mr. Popo have.

Both were introduced as some sort of villains in the early Dragon Ball arcs. They were disciples of Master Tsuru and when they realized that they were on the side of evil, they did not hesitate to go with Master Roshi.

The two are fundamental pieces of the Z Fighters. Chaoz, the less powerful of the two, has an impressive courage to face any villain.

While Ten, despite not being at the same level as Goku or Vegeta, never stops training to try to improve himself.

These two characteristics come together so that no one has any doubt that a merger between the two would cause the birth of a formidable warrior.

The fusion of Ten Shin Han and Chaoz

The portal 3D Games echoes an illustration made by a Fan Art. The Dragon Ball Fan Service is one of the biggest movements in social networks and this type of design makes us see it daily.

The costumes of both characters are similar, since they both come from the same school. So, we know that green and yellow will stand out in the clothing of a fusion between Ten Shin Han and Chaoz.

The warrior keeps the outfit identical to Ten’s, but adds a little black hat with a red pompom, like Chaoz’s. He continues with the height of the more powerful of the two, but he goes with the skin color of the little one.

In addition, the three eyes are held, one of the main characteristics of Ten Shin Han. What would you call this character?