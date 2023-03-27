Dragon Ball: How do Saiyans transform into Super Saiyans?

In the Dragon Ball universe, the Saiyan They are a race of fighters renowned for their ability to significantly increase their strength by transforming into super saiyan. However, not all Saiyans are capable of reaching this form and the amount of strength required varies between characters.

in the history of dragonball, the first Saiyan to transform into a Super Saiyan was the legendary warrior known as the “original Super Saiyan”. This warrior achieved this transformation thanks to his incredible power and combat skills.

most ordinary Saiyans need rigorous training to achieve this transformation.

What does it take to become a Super Saiyan?







The basic requirement to become a Super Saiyan is have a high level of powermeasured in “ki” in the series, a form of energy used to carry out techniques and attacks.

In the series, it has been established that Saiyans must reach a specific level of ki in order to become Super Saiyan. In the frieza sagathis level was revealed to be at least 150,000 ki units.

However, this figure was adjusted later in the series when goku and vegeta they reached Super Saiyan 2 form, which required an even higher ki level.

In addition to the ki level, it is also required great power control and the ability to concentrate it in the body. This ability is known as “ki control” and is crucial for performing powerful attacks and techniques. Without good ki control, a Saiyan cannot reach his full potential.

What does the word Saiyan mean?

Goku belongs to the Saiyan race.



The word “Saiyan” does not have a specific meaning outside the context of the Dragon Ball series. “Saiyan” is a term of Japanese origin used in the Dragon Ball universe to refer to a fictional race of extraterrestrial warriors. What is behind the hair change in a Super Saiyan?

