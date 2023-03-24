Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece merge in this impressive fan art that unites the most epic of each anime

For many manga and anime fans, Dragon Ball, Naruto y One Piece they are three of the best works ever created and a fair number of fans could have all three as the top three of all time.

Uniting the best of these animes would involve a crossover that seems impossible to materialize, but there will always be the work of artists and illustrators who can give us an idea of ​​what a fusion between our favorite series would be.

As a report published on the website of 3D Games Latin America, an artist named Chien Chih Kangwho used to take elements of pop culture and reimagining them with his particular style that evokes the art of ancient Japanshared on Twitter a fan art that combines the most epic of Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece.

Goku, Naruto and Luffy, together in the same art

The art of ancient Japan is known as Ukiyo-e, which is the artistic manifestation that is generally appreciated in works made between the 17th and 19th centuries of feudal Japan. The report recalls that this artistic movement had a high cultural impact on the island and completely permeated the culture of the country of the rising sun.

Fan art (Dog Chih Kang)

As we can see in the image above these lines, the artist combined unforgettable moments from each of the animes. The transformation of Goku to Super Saiyan 3, Luffy in one of the most recent states of the Devil Fruit and Naruto in Kyubi mode.

The fanart details are impressive. It perfectly adapts the Ukiyo-e style, with shapes and strokes identical to this movement, tracing the sensation of being an ancient image.