Dragon Ball Super: Artist makes the best cosplay of Bulma with the Super Hero costume

Bulma She is the most important female character in Dragon Ballso it has been a source of inspiration for cosplay artists, who have disguised themselves as the genius of Akira Toriyama’s manga-anime.

Rich from her family’s company, Capsule Corp, Doctor Bulma is a scientist who is admired for her intelligence and for representing women in this genre of animation. She is the daughter of Dr. Brief and a great friend of Goku, with whom she begins the search for the Dragon Balls and for which she is known as the female protagonist.

In addition, Bulma is next to the Saiyan Warrior the longest-running character in the entire series. She is the mother of Trunks, one of the most acclaimed Dragon Ball fighters by fans and who came into the world thanks to the relationship between the scientist and Vegeta.

Bulma’s popularity has motivated thousands of fans to want to dress like her in all its facetsincluding as in the recent appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe film released in 2022.

The best Bulma cosplay in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe content creator Maybetter known on social media as mayabriefsb with more than 29 thousand followers on Instagram, made this incredible cosplay of Bulma with the yellow Super Hero costume.

“Bulma Dragon Ball Super, Super Hero!”, the cosplayer wrote in the post, marking the location of the place where the photo was taken as Capsule Corp.

As we can observe, the model has the same outfit as Bulma in the animated film, with the Capsule Corp logo on the left sleeve of the yellow outfitwhich he wears over the gray long-sleeved sweatshirt.

We could say that the only thing we don’t see, perhaps because of the shots of the images, are the cosplayer’s feet to verify that she has the same orange shoes. However, we can give this interpretation a high score. Below, more of the cosplay.