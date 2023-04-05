Dragon Ball Super: Fan Art illustrates an unprecedented scene between Milk and Goku that would never appear in the canon

Dragon Ball, in any of its versions, is a series of fights, heroes and villains. And although there is romance, relationships, courtships or marriages, Focus is never given to this type of situation that always occurs in the secondary plane.

So while we know that Goku and Milk are married, we’ve never seen the couple in a routine marriage situation.

Normally the Saiyan is training to increase his powers and the princess is doing activities related to raising any of her children: Gohan for almost all of Dragon Ball Z and Goten in the later events.

But there was never any sort of romantic dinner, date with flowers, or getaway to the movies. We know this isn’t Goku’s style, but with some advice from Krillin, the Saiyan must have applied one or two methods to keep his marriage going.

To show us these scenes are the Fan Arts, which imagine those moments and capture them in illustrations that are sometimes exaggerated. How are you from the people of @Elite_Nappa appearing in a review of E Games News.

The designers drew Goku and Milk getting ready in front of the mirror, to attend a party safely in the Capsule Corporation, with Bulma.

Goku wears a suit jacket, tie and vest; similar to what we have ever seen in Dragon Ball Z. While Milk has an unconventional outfit to what the character represents. He wears tight clothing that combines a see-through red T-shirt and jeans.

Dragon Ball fans will never see anything like this in the canon of the series; at least not with this pair of characters.