Dragon Ball Super: the manga welcomes ‘Super Hero’ with these brutal color illustrations

There are less than 48 hours left for the premiere of episode #91 of the manga of Dragon Ball Super. V-Jump magazine unveiled the color illustrative design of its March 2023 issue. And the true protagonists of this new arc occupy the main spotlights, which refer to ‘Super Hero’.

At first, many of us thought that Trunks and Goten would solve the threats that were to come to Earth, in the Dragon Ball universe. But later it was revealed that what is coming in this arc, which is titled ‘Super Hero’ is that it will develop the events experienced in the film.

