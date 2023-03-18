Dragon Ball: This is what Videl looks like as Supergirl thanks to this powerful fanart

Although with little space in Dragon Ball, Videl is one of the most valued characters in the saga. As much as to have it present in various fan illustrations, such as the one we will see below, a crossover with the DC universe so that Son Gohan’s wife dresses up as Supergirl.

It is the result of the art of the great Save Makoto, whose work we have praised several times.

The illustrator introduces He saw in the Supergirl outfit, flying through the skies with her red cape and her left fist in front. It is inevitable to compare it with the image of the DC character in The Flash, next house movie.

Even the resemblance goes as far as with short black hair. A powerful illustration.

“Superheroine Videl drawing,” Salva Makoto wrote in his illustration. I think that in the series a little more space and chapters could be given to Gohan and Videl’s superhero dynamic after the victory against Majinbuu.

Your post on Instagram It had more than 4 thousand likes. Salva exceeded 124,000 followers on the social network, where he shows his work on the Dragon Ball universe, mixing it with other series.

Soon we will see Supergirl in The Flash

Supergirl The Flash

Regarding The Flash, this film starring Ezra Miller in the role of the speedy hero will feature Supergirl. Superman’s cousin is played by Sasha Calle.

In the recently shown trailer, Kara Zor-El is the alter ego of Kara Danvers, and has the same powers as Kal-El, Clark Kent: he can fly, has super strength, and shoots lightning bolts from his eyes, among others.

The Flash will be released on June 16. directed by Andy Muschietti and produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. In addition to Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle, there are Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons, among other actors.