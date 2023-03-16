Dragon Ball Z Receives Disturbing Fan Art With Android 18 And 17 Swapping Gender

Dragon Ball Z it is the stuff of obsession for a sizable community of fans in every conceivable branch. For this reason, it is natural that there is a huge amount of Fan Art pieces generated throughout the history of this franchise.

But there is a side of this manifestation that powerfully draws attention: those works where the gender and identity of people are exchanged to see how everything would look with that simple alteration.

Android 18 and Androdide 17 have just been the subject of this type of experiment in a piece of art made by an illustrator with extensive experience reinventing the mythology of the saga originally created by Akira Toriyama.

And, we must say. The result of this experiment, which shows us Android 18 as a man and Android 17 as a woman, is downright disturbing.

Not necessarily because of the aesthetics of the piece, but to stimulate our imagination to the point of considering what the manga and anime would have been like following this modification of the canon.

Let’s address the ramifications of that possibility.

This is what Android 17 and Android 18 would look like if they were gender-swapped Dragon Ball Z characters

The digital artist Víctor Alfonso, better known on Instagram as @vitoalfonsozhas more than 33 thousand followers and an impressive gallery dedicated entirely to Fan Art from different anime and manga series.

We find in his feed some evocative pieces of art to epic franchises that we all know, such as Saint Seiya, but the vast majority of his work is dedicated to a single saga: Dragon Ball. Where one of the most recent illustrations of him performs a gender swap between Android 18 and Android 17 with thought-provoking results:

The artist’s stroke, as we can see, has a distinctive style that clearly marks how it is a piece created with someone with their own character design base.

However, the color palette and some physical attributes in the outline of the bodies undoubtedly evoke the work of the master Toriyama.

It is striking that in addition to exchanging the genders here, the musculature between the two androids looks different from each other, adding another layer of untold history but visible to the viewer.

What our friend Krillin’s relationship with one of the twins would have been like is unknown, but the piece invites you to connect all those loose ends