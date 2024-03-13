Drake Bell details the sexual abuse he suffered from Brian Peck

MIAMI.- The actor and msico Drake Bell addressed a chapter from his youth that was difficult to overcome: in the Investigation Discovery documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV revealed how he was a victim of sexual abuse from Brian Peck, his dialogue coach when he worked on the series The Amanda Show between 1999 and 2002.

The interpreter recalled how it all started, explaining that the man became very close to him and created a rift in Bell’s relationship with his father, Bell’s manager and who suspected Peck’s bad intentions.

Drake emphasized that Peck managed to isolate him from almost everyone when he began his journey in Nickelodeon and stayed at his house after the auditions to which he accompanied him.

However, one night he woke up to find Brian abusing him, he said. TMZ.

Actions against Peck

For a time, Drake was silent, but the abuse became constant. However, despite feeling trapped without knowing what to do, Bell decided to confess everything to his mother.

It was then that they made a report to the police and got the man to confess through a phone call that they recorded.

According to information from Variety magazine, the man was arrested in August 2003 and was charged with more than 12 counts related to the abuse of an infant, whose name was not revealed.

He pleaded not guilty to: “performing a lewd act with a teenager of 14 or 15 years of age and having oral sex with a minor under 16 years of age,” TMZ reported.

When the trainer was about to be sentenced, a series of celebrities issued letters in favor of the man, including James Marsden, Taran Killam, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Joanna Kern and Alan Thicke.

The directors of the Disney series Suite Life of Zach & Cody also supported Peck.

The man was registered as a sex offender and sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

After Drake’s confession, Rider Strong and Will Friedle apologized for their position at the time; while Joanna Kern participated in the documentary and pointed out that the letter she wrote was based on erroneous information.