Drama at “Goodbye Germany” star Lisha: Galle has to go

YouTuber Lisha Savage (36) has had to seek medical treatment for unexplained pain. Finally there is a diagnosis.

YouTuber, influencer and “Goodbye Germany” fame Lisha Savage had to deal with unexplained pain for a long time. As a result, she had to seek medical treatment more than once. The result: In a hospital it was diagnosed that Lisha’s pain was due to panic attacks. That has now turned out to be untrue.

When she traveled to Turkey for a teeth whitening, Lisha’s complaints promptly resurfaced. The influencer believed her body might not be able to handle the fear of the dentist. When the pain got too bad, she went back to the hospital. There it was found: The 36-year-old has eight gallstones.

Lisha revealed more about her current state of health in a video to the RTL broadcaster. In her message, she said: “Of course I’m happy to know that it’s not because of my psyche. That I didn’t imagine this pain, but that this pain really exists, because of biliary colic.”

Lisha thanks her followers

In her RTL message, Lisha also said that she now has to undergo an operation. All of the bile should be removed. Her fans and followers seem to support Lisha to the best of their ability. Lisha used her Instagram story to show her gratitude for that. She wrote, “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who shared their bile removal experience with me.” The encouragement helped her a lot.