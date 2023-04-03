Drama in Berisso: they abandoned their son in the street because “he was behaving badly”

A couple of Chinese nationality was delayed this Sunday afternoon in Berissoaccused of abandoning his 9-year-old son on the street. Police sources informed 0221.com.ar that the event was registered at the height of avenue 66 and 123, after witnesses saw the occupants of a Renault Kangoo leave the baby on public roads and escape.

Faced with this situation, the authorities were promptly intervened by calling 911 and a cell phone that was on the move at the time went out to chase the vehicle. So it was that, after a few meters, the members of the Patrol Command managed to reach him.

After a brief interview with them, the couple justified their actions by saying that they had left the little one there to “give him a scare” because “he was misbehaving”. Faced with this situation, he was apprehended and later transferred to the Fourth police station, where proceedings were initiated for “investigation of illicit” and they were granted their freedom.

In addition, UFI No. 1 of the Judicial Department of La Plata endorsed the actions of the officers and ordered the intervention of the local Childhood and Adolescence service.