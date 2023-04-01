Dramatic chase in La Plata with motorcycles shooting policemen

Two 21-year-olds starred in a dramatic police chase this morning after trying to commit a robbery in Plaza Italia. In the escape they shot at the agents and then, at the level of Melchor Romero, they fell off the motorcycle on which they were traveling. They ended up in the hospital, injured and detained.

The criminal sequence began in the green space of 7 and 44, shortly before 2. There they tried to rob a 22-year-old. But the fact was alerted by a cell phone from the First Police Station that was carrying out a security patrol in that sector.

Upon noticing the presence of the patrolman, the subjects fled aboard a motorcycle. Thus, the event spread to the town of Romero.

In the pursuit, the criminals fired firearms at the police, who never gave in to the task of arresting them.

Finally, at 36 and 162, the thugs fell from the motor vehicle and ended up under the control of the force’s numeraries.

Because they suffered serious injuries, since they were going at full speed, they had to be rushed to the Dr. Alejandro Korn hospital, where they received medical assistance.

There they remained at the disposal of the police and the Justice in a case characterized as “aggravated robbery by the use of a firearm whose attitude for the shot could not be proven due to not being found, cover-up, resistance to authority and abuse of weapons”.