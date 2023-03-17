Draw of the Champions League: this is how the crosses of the quarterfinals were

The quarterfinals of the Champions League were raffled this Friday. In Nyon, Switzerland, the crossings of this instance were defined. And, in addition, the confrontations that could occur in the next phase, towards the grand final at Wembley.

In key one, Gio Simeone’s Napoli will face Milan in the reissue of a classic with a lot of history. And Lautaro Martínez’s Inter will collide with Nicolás Otamendi’s Benfica.

On the other side of the draw, the champion Real Madrid will star in an electrifying clash with Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea, who seeks to confirm their good moment after several weeks of irregularities. While Julián Álvarez’s Manchester City will face Bayer Munich, who has just eliminated Messi, Mbappé and company’s PSG.

The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12. And the semifinalists will be defined a week later, on the 18th and 19th.

Once this instance is overcome, the teams that advance will meet in the semifinals on May 9, 10, 16 and 17. The step prior to the grand final at Wembley, on June 10.