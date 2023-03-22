Driver faints in full live broadcast

In 2021, Paramount Global had revenue of approximately $28.6 billion.

Alphabet Inc. topped the global ranking of media companies, generating revenue of approximately $218 million in 2021.

Paramount is the sixth highest grossing film production company in history.

In full live program a meteorologist he fainted just as he was going to give his section, 47-year-old host Alissa Carlson Schwartz began feeling unwell seconds before she was to present the weather on KCAL NEWS. Alissa was behind her desk when she vanished and seconds later she fell. Although this has not been the only occasion, in 2014 Alissa lived a similar moment which made her go to the ER where she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.

KCAL is a television channel in Los Angeles, California, owned by CBS. The open television network in the United States, CBS, began as a radio network and belongs to Paramount Global’s CBS Entertainment Group. is the Third largest television network worldwidebehind the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and the Brazilian Rede Globo.

🚨#WATCH: As terrifying moment happened when a CBS LA meteorologist collapsed live on air 📌#LosAngeles | #California Terrifying moment shows when a CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report her co workers… pic.twitter.com/tQ9To9spDo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2023

For their part, the hosts Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim, surprised by what happened, They asked the production to take a break. While the vice president and news director of CBS Los Angeles, Mike Dello Stritto, confirmed that she was treated immediately and that she was out of danger.

Through your account Facebook, the meteorologist posted that it’s fine and took the opportunity to thank all those who were aware of his state of health.

Mexico is the country with the largest universe of viewers in the entire Spanish-speaking worldalthough with the advent of streaming The television industry is facing a major challenge. Even the big television stations like Televisa are already betting everything on their platforms.

After an alliance between Televisa and Univisión, ViX was born, the World’s largest streaming service in Spanish, available in Mexico, the United States and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. ViX offers entertainment, sports and even news.

During the fourth quarter of 2022 (September, October, November and December) its revenues increased by 22 percent reaching 1.5 billion dollars, growth driven by the World Cup. While its ad revenue increased 10 percent driven by strong Upfronts both in the United States and in Mexico. While 2022 total revenue grew 13 percentreaching 4.7 billion dollars.

In Mexico, The open television channel that is most tuned in is the Las Estrellas channelor better known as Channel 2, followed by Channel 5 and Azteca Uno. While in 2021 the most watched program in the country was “La Desalmada”, broadcast by the Las Estrellas channel, with more than 5.3 million of viewers.

