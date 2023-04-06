Driving licence: driving with medication and who decides whether you are fit to drive?

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

2 Audios

otp driver’s license_SR4.mp3

MP3 – 2,8 MB – 01:14Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

bme driver’s license_SR4.mp3

MP3 – 3,5 MB – 01:31Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

Baierbrunn (ots)

Introduction: Who actually decides whether I am fit to drive, for example if I am taking medication or am older and want to drive? A crucial question for many of us. Marco Chwalek reports:

Narrator: There is no law that expressly drug prohibited on the road. Honest? Can you drive a car if you have taken medication? We asked editor-in-chief Claudia Röttger from the pharmacy magazine “Senioren Ratgeber”:

O-Ton Claudia Röttger: 25 seconds

“If the drug causes any symptoms that limit driving safety, then you absolutely have to leave the car. This applies above all to drugs with intoxicating substances, such as cannabis drugs or painkillers with morphine, but also to certain eye drops. And if and But the doctor decides when you can drive again with medication.”

Narrator: What happens if you don’t understand and drive anyway?

O-Ton Claudia Röttger: 18 seconds

“Clearly, then you make yourself a criminal offence, and that means a fine or even imprisonment. Basically, however, we are all responsible for our own ability to drive. We are only allowed to drive if we have no restrictions and are really sure that that we are fit to drive.”

Speaker: Who can judge whether you are basically still fit to drive or whether it would be better to give up your driver’s license?

O-Ton Claudia Röttger: 23 seconds

“An important hint is if your spouse or a friend no longer wants to drive with you. Then you should really ask yourself critically whether you should still drive a car yourself. It’s best to ask the doctor how fit you are You can also do tests with the ADAC and the German Road Safety Council to see if you are still roadworthy.”

Moderation: A doctor cannot and must not revoke the driver’s license. However, if you are unreasonable, you can inform the authorities in individual cases, because it is also about endangering others, reports the “Senior Counselor”.

Press contact

Katharina Neff-Neudert

corporate communications

Tel. +49(0)89 – 744 33 360

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell