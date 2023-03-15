Driving vehicles and drawing, all with the mind: the promised functions of Elon Musk’s brain chip

The US authorities prohibited Elon Musk use your brain chip in humans, until it meets certain requirements. But really very little is known about the Neuralink device.

Musk’s company has been active since 2016, focused on the creation of this brain chip, which measures 23 millimeters by eight millimeters. So far only tested on animals, something that sowed concern in the scientific community.

Elon Musk | Neuralink

When he was preparing to do them in humans, the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) denied permission. The ban is from 2022, but was revealed by Reuters this year.

The reasons are:

The safety of the device’s lithium battery. The possibility of implant wires migrating to other areas of the brain. Possible damage to brain tissue, should the chip have to be removed.

Until Neuralink resolves these FDA concerns, You will not have permission to test the device on humans.

But let’s focus on the functions of Elon Musk’s chip. As we said, Little is really known about it, although it is very promising.

The functions of the Neuralink brain chip, according to Elon Musk

Musk announced in previous presentations that it has been tested on pigs and monkeys. He even watched in a video how a primate managed a game of pong with his brain.

The first function is that it will serve for reading the subject’s brain activity. Then, it would help the person with certain neurological problems.

It is said that paralyzed users will be able to control a computer mouse, draw and operate programs, all with the mind.

And then Musk went further. As the Spanish newspaper El Mundo recalls, in 2020 it announced: “Among the potential capabilities of the Neuralink brain-device interface is driving a car with just the thought, play video games, ‘save and replay memories’ and even make people with spinal cord damage walk again.”

Also the user “he would control his hormones and listen to music.”

Come on, the chip is the universal panacea, worthy of science fiction.

It is enough to know when it can be tested in humans, and to reach this point the route is long and guarded.