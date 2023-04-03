Drug trafficking: three dead in shootings in Marseille

Shootings left three dead and eight injured, including two seriously, in Marseille on the night of April 2 to 3. All would be related to drug trafficking.

Angry cries to drive away the sound of bullets. On the evening of Sunday April 2, a shooting left two dead in the city of Castellas in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhone). In the northern districts of the city, the turf war rages between drug traffickers. On Monday afternoon, residents and elected officials came to express their exasperation. The bloody night began at Castellas To 23h30. Two men aged 21 and 23 were killed, six others injured.

A 16-year-old minor died on the spot

More shots then rang out in the neighborhood of the Aygaladescausing two minor injuries. AT 00h40a final shooting broke out in the La Joliette district. Three teenagers were targeted. A 16-year-old minor died instantly. Two other young people aged 14 and 15 were injured, a vital prognosis is still very much involved. Dominique Laurensprosecutor of the Republic of Marseilles, evokes “a particularly worrying dynamic“, which according to her “vto continue over the coming months”.