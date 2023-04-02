DSDS continuation with Dieter Bohlen: simply embarrassing and ridiculous!

Really now? Dieter Bohlen (69) should still “fun” us on TV in 2024? Doesn’t RTL really find a contemporary alternative as a DSDS juror?

So, this man again, whose image of women stopped somewhere in the 80s and who thinks he’s young in spirit because he posts “funny” Instagram videos? This is embarrassing and ridiculous!

1st live show after Bohlen-Zoff Katja will not be banned from speaking!

For minutes I hoped it was an April Fool’s joke. Dieter Bohlen, well lit with special filters, cheered that he could too continue in 2024. Despite a not particularly good rating and many complaints on Instagram and Co.

What should not be, is proudly confirmed by the broadcaster!

Co-juror Katja Krasavice had offered Bohlen after his last verbal gaffe Photo: Henning Kaiser/dpa

Even RTL employees find Bohlen no longer wearable. And yet the broadcaster stands behind him – and against courageous, successful women and role models like DSDS juror, singer and entrepreneur Katja Krasavice (26).

She was the only one who had the courage to publicly show Bohlen the limits. And she of all people is now being slowed down by the Cologne “family channel”.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to RTL that the young target group no longer tunes in. And the criticism of planks will not end.