DSDS: The tips between Dieter Bohlen & Katja Krasavice

On Saturday evening, the 10 best DSDS candidates made their debut on the big stage. But they weren’t the only focus. The fans took a very close look at the jury in particular.

After their feud Dieter Bohlens The pop titan (69) and rapper Katja Krasavice (26) met live for the first time with the “through noodle” slogan.

Dieter let himself be celebrated by the audience as if the scandal had NEVER happened. As a spectator, you quickly noticed: It was the big Bohlen show. The pop titan seemed to make it clear: ER is the big star in the jury here.

It was also noticed: Bohlen and Katja are guaranteed not to have spoken out or tolerated each other. It doesn’t take a body language professional to realize: they won’t be friends anymore.

Dieter Bohlen was celebrated as a mega star at DSDS, took selfies with guests, wrote autographs … and asked the audience to cheer even more Foto: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Next to Dieter Bohlen (left) was his buddy Pietro, followed by Katja and Leony Photo: Geisler-Fotopress

Interesting: Bohlen and Katja didn’t look at each other. As a greeting, the pop titan only gives Pietro the hand. But there were sharp nuances between the lines anyway. When Bohlen seriously announced the 21st DSDS season with a cheer, she stayed in her place and didn’t applaud. And preferred to sip meaningfully at her water.

Presenter Laura Wontorra (34) warned the brawlers as a precaution right at the beginning: “Just so you’ve heard it once: the candidates are the focus today. That’s the only thing I’ll say about it today.”

Although she said something a little later. When Bohlen announced the DSDS hammer (it’s over with Bohlen), she said on behalf of the RTL broadcaster: “We also thought so, we revised it.” It’s not over with Dieter despite the through noodle scandal.

Laura Wontorra moderated the first DSDS live show Foto: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

When Dieter Bohlen then praised a candidate for her “authenticity”, he pushed afterwards: “She’s just real. A lot of people do something with calculations.” A tip against Katja and her Dieter-Diss on TikTok? Some fans in front of the TV saw it that way.

They were also surprised at how Bohlen suddenly sang on a cuddly course, presented himself as a warm pull-dad. He really wanted to hug candidate Rose, suddenly pressed her on stage with a lot of fanfare.

It is also interesting how energetically Bohlen announced on stage that he was such a big star on TikTok. The platform on which Katja has many followers and published her plank billing.

The beef between Krasavice and Bohlen flared up even more clearly at the end of the DSDS show. After candidate Sem Eisinger (29) sang last, Leony remembered that he never made excuses during the casting. But Bohlen said “Yes!” and alluded to how the candidate in Thailand rejected a test of courage.

Katja, who wore a glittering “Bitch” clip in her hair: “That’s not an excuse, that’s your own opinion. And that’s strong!”

Glitter statement: Katja’s sparkling “Bitch” hair clip was good to see Photo: Geisler-Fotopress