Due to pressure from the Chinese regime, Honduras broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan

The Honduran Government made official this Saturday the rupture of the relations it had with Taiwan since 1941 and assured that it will no longer have any official ties with Taipei eleven days after the president of the country, Xiomara Castro, announced her intention to establish ties with China.

The Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduardo Enrique Reina, reported in a statement that the Government “has communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations between the two.”

The decision of the Honduran government to move its relationship with Taiwan to start a total rapprochement with China has been received as another example of the growing influence of the Asian giant in Latin America, with the increase in tension between China and the United States as a backdrop. background.

The Honduran Foreign Minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, explained last Wednesday that the change in position is motivated by the economic needs of the Central American country and its intention to attract more investment and financing from the Asian giant, knowing that China has spent decades injecting millions of dollars of money in infrastructure projects in Latin American countries.

“President (Xiomara) Castro, based on this in-depth analysis that was made, taking into account that China is one of the largest countries in the world and one of the most important economies, seeks the possibilities that serve development,” Reina said. . It is something that the president had in mind since before being president, as she announced in the electoral campaign in 2021, but to which she had not been given priority until now.

The rupture of relations with Taiwan by Honduras reduces to 13 the number of countries with which Taipei maintains official diplomatic relations and would make the Central American nation the ninth country -and the fifth Latin American- that since 2016 has cut with the island to establish ties with China. Four Latin American countries –Panama, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua– broke relations with Taiwan in recent years in favor of the Chinese regime.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which it considers a rebel territory since Kuomintang nationalists retreated to the island in 1949 after losing the war against the communist army.

