Due to sick leave: Landbus Unterland changes timetable

Friday, April 7, 2023: Landbus Unterland bus lines on the Saturday timetable.

Due to frequent sick leave among ÖBB-Postbus drivers, next Friday, April 7, 2023, bus services on the Unterland Landbus routes (L120 to L186) will be switched to the Saturday timetable at short notice. In view of the school holidays and vacation time, no major impairments are to be expected. “We regret any inconvenience and ask for our passengers’ understanding for the short-term, regional timetable change in this exceptional situation,” said ÖBB in a broadcast.

Pay attention to Saturday timetables when posted, digital timetable information updated

A short-term changeover to the valid Saturday timetables is the simplest and most understandable solution for passengers. The timetable information on vmobil.at and in the cleVVVer-mobil app shows the valid routes and connections on this day. “At the bus stops, we ask passengers to refer to the Saturday notices. The timetables are also available on vmobil.at/liniennetz or landbusunterland.at.”

Increased efforts in the search for drivers