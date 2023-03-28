Due to the death of two policemen, Boric is pressured to increase the security of Chile

The government of Gabriel Boric is under pressure to toughen its security plan due to the death of Sergeant Rita Olivares in the city of Quilpué, which is located 130 kilometers from the capital of Chili. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and is the second of this type in less than 15 days, which puts pressure on the president, who has increased police presence in recent months.

The minister spoke in front of the security forces.

According to the president of the trans-Andean nation, his administration will move “heaven, sea and land to find all the criminals who participated in this unacceptable crime”, in addition to indicating that there are some detainees in the case, but they will not rest ” until there is justice.” In recent months, Chili It was in the midst of an increase in crime, which led to a slight increase in police presence on the streets and on the border in the north of the country, where it meets Bolivia.

“It seems that we have not finished drying our tears since we said goodbye to Alex a few days ago in Cañete. And it hurts us, because our Chilean women are hard-working, brave and sacrificed, but being a carabinera woman is even more”, confessed the general director of Carabineros, Ricardo Yáñezabout this death. “We have absolutely all the support of the government of Chili”, sentenced the leader of the security forces from the neighboring country.

A funeral procession was held for the police who died in Chile.

This is the second case in less than 15 days. The first case occurred when in the city of Concepción a corporal first died after being run over by a person who skipped a police control. This attack had happened on Tuesday, March 14.

political crisis

All this situation broke out in the midst of a political crisis that is being experienced in the neighboring nation. On the first anniversary of Gabriel Boric’s presidency, he ousted several members of his cabinet, including weighty names, such as the former foreign minister.

The first to leave the government was the Minister of Justice.

Previously, his Minister of Justice and the Chief of Staff, a person from his inner circle, had also resignedafter the social criticism he received for the pardons he made to several people arrested during the social protests that led to the change of the Constitution.